Sea temperatures near record in March as El Nino odds rise: Climate agency

Global sea surface temperatures climbed to their second-highest level on record in March, nearing peaks last seen during the previous El Niño episode, according to the European Union’s climate monitor. The trend has raised fresh concerns that the planet could be entering another phase of accelerated warming later this year.

Data released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) showed that the average sea surface temperature across extra-polar oceans—spanning latitudes from 60° south to 60° north—reached 20.97°C in March. This marks the second-highest March reading on record, just behind March 2024, when a strong El Niño event drove temperatures to unprecedented highs.

C3S noted that daily sea surface temperatures rose steadily throughout March, edging close to record levels observed last year. The agency added that several global climate centres are now forecasting a shift from neutral conditions to an El Niño phase in the second half of 2026. This phenomenon, characterised by unusually warm ocean waters in the equatorial Pacific, often leads to higher global temperatures and more intense extreme weather events in many regions.