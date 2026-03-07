From world’s largest iceberg to melting fragments: Final days of A23a amid global warming

Far from the upheavals the middle east, scientists tracking one of the world’s most famous Antarctic icebergs say the giant mass known as A23a is now approaching the end of its life, thanks to the global warming.

The iceberg has drifted across the Southern Ocean for nearly four decades.

Once the largest iceberg on Earth, the massive block of ice has rapidly weakened and fragmented over the past year as it moved into warmer waters far north of Antarctica. Researchers told BBC that the remaining pieces are now melting quickly in the South Atlantic and could disappear within weeks.

At its peak, A23a covered more than 4,000 square kilometres, making it larger than many cities and more than twice the size of Greater London. Over the past year, satellite imagery has shown the iceberg breaking apart and shrinking as warmer ocean temperatures eroded it from both above and below. Scientists studying the iceberg say its final stages offer a rare chance to understand how large Antarctic ice structures behave as they drift into warmer seas.

Origins in Antarctica

The iceberg’s story began in 1986, when a large section of the Filchner Ice Shelf in Antarctica broke away in a process known as calving. At the time, the newly formed iceberg measured around 4,000 square kilometres.

Soon after breaking off, the iceberg became grounded in the Weddell Sea, where it remained stuck on the seabed for more than 30 years. During that time it barely moved, effectively remaining in the same region until scientists noticed signs in 2020 that it had finally begun drifting again.

Once freed, ocean currents slowly pushed A23a northwards along a route often referred to by researchers as “Iceberg Alley”, a pathway commonly followed by Antarctic icebergs moving into the South Atlantic.

Long and unusual journey

The iceberg’s movement proved unpredictable. At one stage it became trapped in a rotating ocean current known as a Taylor Column, spinning slowly in place for nearly eight months.

It later drifted toward South Georgia Island, where many Antarctic icebergs eventually melt. A23a again appeared stuck for several months before breaking free once more and continuing north.

Scientists say the iceberg’s longevity alone made it remarkable. Although other icebergs have travelled farther, few have survived for such long periods while remaining large enough to track.

hristopher Shuman, a retired glaciologist formerly with the University of Maryland, said following A23a’s path over the years had been unpredictable.

“Its journey is really pretty impressive, just for sheer longevity,” he said, comparing tracking the iceberg to watching a drama where the outcome remained uncertain.