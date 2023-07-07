Amazon deforestation is down by a third, Brazilian govt

The Brazilian government has claimed that deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has decreased by a third, ot 33.6 per cent, in the first six months since President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's assumed office compared with the same period last year.

The announcement was based on new satellite data presented by Brazil's National Institute of Space Research (Inpe) on Thursday, reports the BBC.

According to the Inpe, the rainforest shrank by 2,649 sq km from January to June this year, down from 3,988 sq km in those six months last year under former President Jair Bolsonaro.