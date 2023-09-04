Amazon to invest $15 million in nature-based projects in Asia-Pacific

Amazon on 4 September announced to invest $15 million in nature-based projects to support communities, climate resilience, and biodiversity in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The company will invest its first $3 million from the fund's APAC allocation to support nature-based projects in India.

Amazon will be working with the Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) to support communities and conservation efforts in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is home to more than 30 per cent of all of India’s wildlife species, including the world’s largest population of wild Asiatic elephants and tigers.

Amazon's funding of $1 million will help CWS establish the “Wild Carbon” programme, which will support 10,000 farmers in planting and maintaining one million fruit-bearing, timber and medicinal trees.