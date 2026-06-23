Andhra: NGT flags environmental concerns over plan to turn stranded vessel into tourist attraction
NGT directs that no construction or tourism-related activity be undertaken on the grounded vessel near Visakhapatnam until all statutory approvals
Nearly six years after the Bangladesh cargo vessel MV Maa washed ashore near Tenneti Park beach in Visakhapatnam, the National Green Tribunal's decision to dispose of a case relating to its proposed conversion into a tourism attraction has renewed debate over the vessel's future, with experts stressing the need to prioritise public safety and environmental protection.
Disposing of the matter, the Tribunal directed that no construction, stabilisation works, installation of structures or tourism-related activities be undertaken at the site until all mandatory statutory approvals, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearances, are obtained.
The case originated from a suo motu proceeding initiated by the Tribunal in October 2023 after concerns were raised regarding plans to convert the grounded vessel into a tourism facility. Environmental groups had questioned both the viability of the project and its impact on the ecologically sensitive coastline.
The Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel ran aground off the Visakhapatnam coast on 13 October 2020 during adverse weather conditions while waiting at anchorage. Efforts to refloat the vessel were unsuccessful and it was subsequently declared a constructive total loss.
Following salvage operations, the vessel was shifted and beached near Tenneti Park in December 2021. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) later proposed developing it into a tourism attraction with visitor facilities.
Regulatory concerns remain
In its order, the Tribunal observed that the vessel is located in CRZ-IB, an ecologically sensitive intertidal zone where activities are subject to strict regulation.
It noted that neither CRZ clearance from the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) nor forest clearance has been granted so far.
Regulatory authorities have also raised concerns over wastewater and solid waste management, the proposed access road through forest land and the potential impact of the project on coastal processes.
Environmentalists argued that the issue extends beyond tourism development and raises broader questions about whether such a project can coexist with a fragile marine ecosystem.
Drawing parallels with the MV River Princess, which remained stranded off Goa's Candolim coast for more than a decade before being dismantled in 2012, environmental groups noted that grounded vessels can alter shoreline dynamics and therefore require detailed scientific assessment before long-term decisions are taken.
According to an expert familiar with the matter, the vessel's primary attraction would be the opportunity for visitors to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and coastline from the ship's deck.
“The intention is essentially to allow people to experience the ocean view from the ship's deck and spend some leisure time. Since public access is involved, safety cannot be compromised. At the same time, environmental considerations cannot be ignored,” the expert said.
The expert added that facilities such as staircases, railings and other safety features would be necessary if visitors are eventually permitted onboard. However, a kitchen is unlikely to be allowed because of safety considerations and only ready-made snacks could be served.
“Any proposal must take into account the ship's condition and remaining lifespan,” the expert observed.
Environmental groups have also highlighted the biodiversity of the intertidal zone around Tenneti Park and called for a cautious approach to any development proposal.
The NGT has directed the APCZMA to complete its appraisal, including field inspections and an assessment of environmental impacts, before taking a final decision on the project.
With inputs from PTI