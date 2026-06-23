Andhra: NGT flags environmental concerns over plan to turn stranded vessel into tourist attraction

Nearly six years after the Bangladesh cargo vessel MV Maa washed ashore near Tenneti Park beach in Visakhapatnam, the National Green Tribunal's decision to dispose of a case relating to its proposed conversion into a tourism attraction has renewed debate over the vessel's future, with experts stressing the need to prioritise public safety and environmental protection.

Disposing of the matter, the Tribunal directed that no construction, stabilisation works, installation of structures or tourism-related activities be undertaken at the site until all mandatory statutory approvals, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearances, are obtained.

The case originated from a suo motu proceeding initiated by the Tribunal in October 2023 after concerns were raised regarding plans to convert the grounded vessel into a tourism facility. Environmental groups had questioned both the viability of the project and its impact on the ecologically sensitive coastline.

The Bangladesh-flagged cargo vessel ran aground off the Visakhapatnam coast on 13 October 2020 during adverse weather conditions while waiting at anchorage. Efforts to refloat the vessel were unsuccessful and it was subsequently declared a constructive total loss.

Following salvage operations, the vessel was shifted and beached near Tenneti Park in December 2021. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) later proposed developing it into a tourism attraction with visitor facilities.