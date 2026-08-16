Antarctic ice melt drives record mercury levels into marine food chain: Study

Antarctic glaciers are releasing increasing amounts of mercury into the surrounding ocean as climate change accelerates ice melt, potentially exposing marine organisms to a toxic pollutant that can accumulate through the food chain, according to a new study.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study examined 16 sediment cores collected from the continental shelf off the Antarctic Peninsula to investigate how mercury has accumulated there over the past 200 years.

The researchers found that nearly all the sediment cores showed a significant increase in mercury accumulation since industrialisation, which began in the mid-18th century. On average, mercury accumulation in the region increased by 160%, with the rate accelerating particularly rapidly from the 1950s.

The study also found that the amount of mercury released by Antarctic glaciers into the ocean has increased by 550% since industrialisation.

“Climate change acts as an amplifier of mercury cycling,” Maodian Liu, an environmental scientist at Peking University and co-author of the study, wrote in an email. “Global mercury pollution and climate change are not independent environmental problems.”

How mercury reaches Antarctica

Mercury has historically accumulated in Antarctica because the continent’s cold environment traps pollutants carried through the atmosphere and ocean.

Previous research has shown that mercury reaches Antarctica through atmospheric transport from sources including coal-fired power plants and mining operations. It can then settle on Antarctic ice and the Southern Ocean.

The new study sought to distinguish this atmospheric deposition from another source: mercury that had already been trapped in Antarctic ice and sediments and is now being released as glaciers melt.

The researchers used chemical analyses of the sediment cores to determine the amount and likely sources of mercury deposited over the past two centuries. Their analysis estimated that about 56% of the mercury detected in the Antarctic Peninsula seafloor cores originated from the atmosphere. The remainder likely came from glacier melt, weathering and erosion of Antarctic ice and sediment.

“Climate change is not only increasing the amount of glacial meltwater but is also releasing legacy mercury that was previously stored on the Antarctic Peninsula,” Liu wrote.