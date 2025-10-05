Antarctica’s rare warming may trigger unusual weather in Australia

A rare and striking atmospheric phenomenon is unfolding high above the icy expanse of Antarctica, where temperatures in the stratosphere have soared a staggering 35°C above the seasonal average, the Down to Earth reported.

This sudden stratospheric warming — a dramatic rise in temperatures 12 to 40 kilometers above the ground — has sent ripples of curiosity and concern across the scientific community, hinting at possible consequences for weather patterns far beyond the frozen continent.

Normally, during the depths of the Antarctic winter, this upper layer of the atmosphere hovers at a bone-chilling –55°C, kept in check by the fierce polar winds and the long absence of sunlight. Yet this year, readings have spiked to around –20°C, as powerful atmospheric waves carrying heat from the surface ascend into the stratosphere. Three distinct pulses of heat have driven these extraordinary surges, each pushing temperatures up by 25°C or more.

While sudden stratospheric warming events are common in the Northern Hemisphere, occurring roughly every two years, they are far rarer in the south. Historical records suggest that events of this magnitude in Antarctica occur perhaps once every six decades. However, recent research reveals that, if we include somewhat milder events such as those in 2019 and 2024, these phenomena may be more frequent than once believed.