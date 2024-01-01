British Sikh 'Polar Preet' claims record for fastest solo ski across Antarctica

Having already broken two Guinness World Records for polar exploration, British Sikh Army medic Harpreet Chandi has said she now has a third one.

By covering 1,130km of Antarctic ice in 31 days, 13 hours and 19 minutes, Chandi, also known as Polar Preet, claims she has become the fastest woman to ski solo across Antarctica, The Independent reported.

“I’m tired but so glad I made it. “This was completely different to my last expedition... I completely pushed myself to my limits on my last expedition, the speed attempt is completely different," the 34-year-old said, speaking from the south pole.

“After my last expedition, I knew I could cope well on the ice which gave me the confidence to tackle this head on,” she added.

The Guinness World Records will need to verify the claim, which can take several months, and if confirmed, it would beat the previous record holder, Canadian Caroline Cote, by a day, 14 hours and 34 minutes.

For the trek, Chandi left the Hercules inlet on the Ronne ice shelf on November 26, and arrived at the south pole at 2.24 am UK time on December 28.