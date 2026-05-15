Aravalli row: Won’t pass order in favour of mining lease holders for now, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant any immediate relief to mining lease holders in the Aravalli region, saying it has been receiving “quite disturbing” feedback about mining activities in the ecologically sensitive mountain range.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi said the court would not permit any activity until it was fully satisfied about the environmental implications.

“We will not hear this matter in a piecemeal manner. We will not permit any activity unless we are fully satisfied,” the bench observed.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu matter titled In Re: Definition of Aravalli hills and ranges and ancillary issue.

During the hearing, the CJI noted that the court had been receiving alarming feedback regarding activities in the Aravalli hills and ranges.

“Lot of things are happening there. We are getting feedback and it is quite disturbing,” the CJI remarked.