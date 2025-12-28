Silent destruction of Aravallis: The outrage over secret mining leases

On 20 November, the Supreme Court ordered the Government of India to not grant any new mining leases in the Aravalli hills. The government of India followed this up by issuing the same order on 24 December to the four Aravalli states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat.

However, despite the court order, the Rajasthan government granted new mining leases. This not only amounts to contempt of court but also a betrayal of the people of the country, a conspiracy, and a sin.

The Rajasthan government extensively publicised the order prohibiting the granting of new mining leases, yet between 2 and 18 December, it granted new leases for 20 mines in Alwar, seven in Kotputli, six each in Jaipur and Bhiwara, five in Sirohi, two each in Tijara and Rajsamand, and one each in Dausa and Jhunjhunu.

Despite being bound by the court order, therefore, the Rajasthan government granted leases for 50 new mines in the Aravalli region without informing anyone. While the Supreme Court, in its subsequent decision, has placed a ban on any kind of mining lease before a management plan on sustainable mining is finalised, new leases are still being granted.

The 'Aravalli Heritage People's Campaign' now needs to expose the ongoing destruction of the Aravalli hills, the government conspiracy and the true situation of the region by visiting the sites and informing the public. The अरावली सिंहनाद (roar for Aravallis) will now begin.

Prohibiting the grant of new mining leases in the region is not the goal of the Aravalli Heritage People's Campaign. Our goal is to make the region mining-free and green. This will only be possible when the land of the hills is returned to the Aravallis. Only if the Government of India frees the Aravalli from mining, new urban expansion and corruption will the region receive its land back in the same condition as it is today.