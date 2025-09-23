As disasters intensify each year, India showcases heat action plan at UN

With compounding effects of rising heat intensifying each year, India has now presented its national strategies to address extreme heat — including the implementation of Heat Action Plans, digital tools for last-mile alerts, and low-cost cooling solutions — at a high-level event organised during the 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Sibi George, secretary (west) in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Early Warning and Extreme Heat, held on Monday. The event brought together global representatives to discuss practical solutions for managing heat-related disasters and enhancing early warning systems.

Speaking at the session, George reaffirmed India’s commitment to collaborate with international partners to build resilience against climate-induced disasters, particularly in developing countries.

“India is ready to work with partners to support the Global South in addressing environmental disasters triggered by rising global temperatures,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on social media.

He underlined India’s focus on expanding early warning capabilities, reducing disaster risks, and improving preparedness measures to enhance global climate resilience. These steps, he noted, are central to India’s efforts to support both domestic adaptation and international cooperation.