At 10, India's youngest certified diver is expert at cleaning up our seas

In Tamil, there is very little difference between the words for love and sea. While கடல் (kaṭal) means sea and காதல் (kātal) means love, for 10-year-old Thaaragai Aarathana, they are the same.

India's youngest PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors)-certified diver, Arathana is a Chennai-based environmental activist who advocates for beach and underwater clean-ups and marine life protection. On 3 April, Aarathana, her father S.B. Aravind Tharunsri, and Nishvik (a seven-year-old fellow volunteer) swam from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India to spread awareness about marine plastic pollution.

Aarathana has always been inspired by her father, a professional scuba diver and environmental activist who conducts seminars and educational sessions with residents, scuba divers, fisherfolk and social workers.

Tharunsri’s first dive with a naval officer friend in 1997 in the Andamans changed his life as he fell in love with the ocean and marine life, and decided to take up scuba diving professionally, with strong support from his parents. “Back then, no one knew what diving was. But my father was very supportive. He encouraged me,” Tharunsri said.