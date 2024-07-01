The plight of our coastal communities deserves more attention than the govt gives it: Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor drew the government's attention on Monday, 1 July to sea erosion impacting the economically and socially disadvantaged coastal communities in Kerala and demanded that a robust network of mitigating structures be built immediately to address the issue.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said he wanted to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha under Rule 377 but the Speaker "did not allow us to speak".

"The plight of our coastal communities deserves more attention than the government gives it," he said, posting a copy of the text he had laid.

Drawing the attention of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Tharoor said his constituency alone had lost more than 64 square kilometres due to coastal erosion.

"There is an urgent need to protect the coast through new and upgraded protective structures along the coastline ..." the text road.

"Every year, the monsoon amplifies the fury of the sea, devastating coastal areas in my constituency of Thiruvananthapuram, consuming beach fronts and destroying homes. The suffering fisherfolk communities, who have traditionally inhabited the coastline, are economically and socially disadvantaged, and their sustenance and livelihood are threatened," it added.