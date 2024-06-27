IMD issues orange, yellow alerts as heavy rains lash Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for northern Kerala districts and yellow alert for nine other districts for Thursday, 27 June, as heavy rains continued to lash many parts of the state.

The rains and their subsequent impact on nature have prompted authorities to urge people to exercise utmost caution while travelling through hilly and inundated areas.

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued an orange alert for seven districts but revised it later.

The weather agency has now issued an orange alert for three districts -- Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad -- and a yellow alert for nine districts in the state for Thursday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.