‘At its best’: Australia urges urgent action to safeguard Great Barrier Reef

Australia must rise to the occasion to protect the Great Barrier Reef from mounting environmental threats, Environment and Water Minister Murray Watt said on Tuesday, warning that failure to act would amount to “gross negligence.”

Speaking at an event hosted by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Watt described the reef as the nation’s most valuable natural asset and stressed that its survival hinges on decisive and sustained intervention.

“The challenges may be immense. But the alternative is losing the reef — and that’s not an option,” he said.

Highlighting the reef’s economic and ecological significance, Watt cited recent research indicating that it contributed over 9 billion Australian dollars (around USD 6.5 billion) to the economy in 2023–24 and supports approximately 77,000 full-time jobs — making it one of the country’s largest employment drivers.