Australia govt decides to triple size of Macquarie Island Marine Park

Ninety-three per cent or 385,000 square km of the park -- an area larger than Germany -- will be completely closed to fishing, mining and other extractive activities, making a globally significant contribution to the health and resilience of the oceans.



Following two months of public consultation, the government has signed off on the marine park design. Over 14,700 submissions were received through the process, with more than 99 per cent in support.



Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek's decision incorporates minor adjustments to the Patagonian Toothfish fishing zone in response to feedback provided by the sustainable commercial fishing industry that operate around Macquarie Island.