Before the introduction of the African cheetahs, it was understood that India does not have vast grasslands, but it was argued that cheetahs have also historically occurred in scrub lands and forests in addition to open grasslands. This argument was based on a paper published on historical cheetah records, which includes records of several captive cheetahs, thus rendering the description of the historical occurrence area for cheetahs in India flawed.

Existing historical records are insufficient to confirm the precise occurrence area of cheetahs in India. Over the past 250 years, only 22 cheetah specimens have been discovered in the country, compared to more than 43,000 tigers and leopards that were processed by a single taxidermy firm in Mysore over a century.

The low number of cheetah specimens raises questions about their historical occurrence area in India, and even among these 22 specimens, none of them provide enough conclusive evidence to confirm their historical occurrence area in the country. Describing the exact historical area of occupation and habitat use of cheetahs in India is challenging.

Many experts believe that based on historical records alone, it is possible that cheetahs may have never naturally occurred in India or were limited to the west of present-day Pakistan.