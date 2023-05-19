"Rise above politics": SC urges Centre to shift Kuno cheetahs to Rajasthan

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed serious concern over the death in less than two months of three cheetahs translocated from South Africa and Namibia to Kuno National Park (KNP) of Madhya Pradesh. The apex court asked the Centre to rise above politics and consider shifting them to Rajasthan.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol told the Centre that from experts' reports and articles in the media, it appears that the KNP is not sufficient for such a large number of cheetahs and suggested the Union government consider shifting them to other sanctuaries.

"Three deaths in less than two months is a matter of serious concern," the bench said. "Why don't you look for [a] suitable place in Rajasthan? Merely because Rajasthan is ruled by [the] Opposition party does not mean you will not consider it."

While the bench seemed to suggest the decisions were being politically mediated, if not motivated, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said the task force is investigating all possible aspects, including shifting them to other sanctuaries.