Avalanche hits J-K's Gulmarg; trapped skiers rescued

An avalanche hit the skiing slopes of Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, trapping two skiers under the debris, officials said.

The avalanche struck late afternoon when a group of skiers were coming down the slope, they said.

Two local skiers were caught under the debris of the avalanche but were rescued in time by fellow skiers and ski patrol personnel, they added.

On Sunday, authorities had issued avalanche warnings for hilly and mountainous areas of Kashmir, urging the residents to avoid unnecessary movement for the next 24 hours.