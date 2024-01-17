6,000 security personnel have died in militancy-related incidents in J&K: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Tuesday, 16 January said that about 6,000 security personnel have died in the line of duty in militancy-related incidents, of which over 1,600 of them are from the J&K Police.

This shows the J&K Police's commitment to protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Sawin said.

"About 6,000 bravehearts from different forces of the country have made the supreme sacrifice, and over 1,600 of them are from the J&K Police alone," Swain said at the closing ceremony of 12th martyrs' memorial cricket tournament in Kathua.

The DGP soon after his arrival at the venue for the closing ceremony of the tournament paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes of J&K Police by laying wreaths on them at the martyrs' gallery.