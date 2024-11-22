Baku climate talks: The ‘X’ factor that could determine future of Global South

After two weeks of intense negotiations at the UN climate conference in Baku, countries are facing an 'X' sitting in a bracket instead of a clear figure for the trillions of dollars needed to help developing nations fight climate change -- a problem they did not create.

Developed countries, which built their economies on fossil fuels and are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change, are still avoiding a key question: how much climate finance will they provide to developing countries each year starting in 2025?

At the UN climate conference in Baku, they are required to update the climate finance goal of $100 billion agreed upon in 2009 to at least $1.3 trillion per year to meet the needs of developing countries amid the intensifying impacts of climate change.

It's the final day of the conference, and countries are awaiting a new "acceptable" version of the draft text that can be refined to produce a balanced outcome.

The draft text on the new climate finance package issued on Thursday contained an 'X' in a bracket instead of the amount that the Global South had hoped for.

It left developing nations disappointed and angry, as what replaces the 'X' is a matter of survival for some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people on the front lines of the climate crisis.