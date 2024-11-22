At minus 1.2, J&K’s Srinagar records season’s coldest night

Night temperatures dropped further throughout Kashmir on Friday, 22 November, as Srinagar recorded its coldest night of this season so far at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said that night temperatures continued to drop further across the Valley and Srinagar city recorded its coldest night of the season.

Mercury dropped to minus 2.3 in Pahalgam while Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Blankets, quilts, warm clothes, jackets, woollen jerseys, etc., are being sold as hotcakes in Srinagar and other cities and towns in the Valley. Pavement sellers are doing brisk business these days as buyers are seen engaged in hectic bargaining with the sellers.

Water taps have started freezing in the mornings as people have a tough time de-freezing them. At places, people are seen sitting around small fires to warm themselves and de-freeze water taps.