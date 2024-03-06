Winter snow deficit poses growing risk of GLOFs in Himalayas

The reduced snowfall in the Himalayas increases glacial lakes, which pose a growing risk of lake outburst floods in the Himalayas, warn glaciologists.

They call for increasing preparedness, international cooperation and climate adaptation.

The Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh has seen a large deficit in winter precipitation, of 31 per cent, since 1 January. Nine out of its 12 districts have received deficient precipitation, says the Meteorological Centre in Shimla.

Meteorologists told IANS that, as warmer winters continued for the second consecutive year across India, the cumulative countrywide rainfall from 1 January to 29 February has shown a large deficit, of 33 per cent. The actual rainfall recorded during the winter season was 26.8 mm against the normal average of 39.8 mm.

According to meteorologists, increasing global warming has been altering weather patterns, leading to anomalies in temperature and rainfall patterns.

The prime weather system in the region, that of western disturbances, continued to dodge the western Himalayas as they mostly travelled in the upper latitudes.

Western disturbances are known to drive the weather activities and bring winter weather events to north-west India and adjoining areas of central India. Both the intensity as well as frequency of these western disturbances has been on the lower side this winter season.