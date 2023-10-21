Lhonak lake disaster: A deluge of unanswered questions

There are 9,575 glaciers in the Indian section of the Himalayas. Satellite data shows that most of these glaciers are in retreat, having lost 13 per cent of their glacial area between 1960 and 2000. What is of great concern is that this glacial meltdown has resulted in the creation of over 500 lakes that are dammed by loose debris known as moraine.

Many of these lakes are ticking time bombs that can, and have, burst their banks at the slightest trigger. On 13 June 2013, the Chorabari glacial lake (situated at the base of the Chorabari glacier, above Kedarnath town) burst its banks owing to heavy rainfall, resulting in the horrific Kedarnath tragedy where several towns were wiped out and over 6,000 people died.

On 7 February 2021, heavy rainfall over the Nanda Devi glacier precipitated another glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) — this time in the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers, both tributaries of the Alakananda.

The massive overflow resulted in the complete destruction of the Rishiganga power project at Chamoli and the partial destruction of the Vishnugad-Tapovan power project. Over 200 workers were reported dead, though the number of actual deaths was probably higher.

On 3 October 2023, disaster struck Sikkim when the Lhonak glacial lake, located at 5,200 feet above sea level, broke its moraine banks and surged forward into the Teesta river in Lachen.

The torrent was so turbulent it took a mere 10 minutes to destroy India’s second-largest run-of-the-river hydropower project — the 1,200 MW Teesta-III dam in Chungthang. An exceptionally heavy monsoon, with intense rainfall at the end of September and early October, caused the floods that swept away bridges, roads, houses and army barracks.

Over 100 people are reported dead, with a large number of people still missing.