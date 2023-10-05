Sikkim flash flood: 2021 study had warned about threat of South Lhonak lake bursting

A study by an international team of researchers had warned two years ago that the South Lhonak lake in Sikkim may burst in the future and significantly impact the downstream region.

An outburst in the South Lhonak Lake on the intervening night of 3-4 October, triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, leaving 14 people dead and 102 others, including 22 army personnel, missing.

The event also resulted in the breach of the Chungthang dam, which is the largest hydropower project in Sikkim.

The 2021 study, published in the journal Geomorphology, highlighted that South Lhonak Lake had witnessed a significant growth in the past decades due to glacial retreat, thereby increasing its chances of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF).

GLOFs occur when lakes formed by melting glaciers suddenly burst open. This can happen due to various reasons, such as too much water accumulating in the lake.