Sikkim floods another reminder to be more sensitive to local ecologies: Ramesh

Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday condoled the deaths of those who fell victim to the flash floods in the River Teesta in Sikkim.

He said it is yet another reminder of how we must learn to be more sensitive to local ecologies while planning for and executing hydel projects, especially in geographically fragile areas.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also the Congress general secretary communications in-charge, said: “The flash floods on the Teesta in Sikkim that have taken the lives of a number of people including army personnel is most anguishing. The nation grieves at this tragedy. It is yet another reminder of how we must learn to be more sensitive to local ecologies while planning for and executing hydel projects especially in fragile areas.”

He added, "I don’t wish to say more at this painful moment except to recall my insistence as Minister on cumulative, comprehensive and credible environmental impact assessments before embarking on building dams."