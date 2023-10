23 soldiers reportedly missing after cloud burst in Sikkim

At least 23 soldiers are reportedly missing after a sudden cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake in Sikkim on Wednesday, 4 October, a defence spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the cloud burst triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.

Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm the details.

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream, the Army PRO said.