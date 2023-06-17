More than 2,400 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to inclement weather

More than 2,400 tourists, including 60 college students were stranded in the Lachen and Lachung area of North Sikkim district due to road blockades following incessant rainfall for the last three days, officials said on Saturday.

The district administration has pressed into service 19 buses and 70 smaller vehicles to evacuate the 2,464 stranded tourists, officials said.

As of now, three buses and two other vehicles carrying 123 tourists have left for the state capital Gangtok, they said.