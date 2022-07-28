Bhumi Pednekar marks Nature Conservation Day by promoting access to preloved shopping

The young actor and climate activist has picked out wardrobe favourites for a charity sale to plant trees.

Through her pan-India national campaign - Climate Warrior, Bhumi Pednekar has been at the forefront of raising awareness about how to incorporate sustainable practices into our everyday lives. To celebrate the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, she's taken up the cause of preloved fashion as a simple yet powerful way in which we can all help protect nature. Bhumi has chosen some of her favourite pieces from her personal closet collection, which will be up for sale online to raise funds for planting trees through Home of Hope Foundation.

Bhumi explains, "A year ago, I launched India's first clothing environmental footprint calculator with Dolce Vee so we can all understand the environmental impact of each of our clothes. It was the first time such information was accessible to consumers in India, and helps us make more informed decisions on how we choose to buy. So this year I wanted to take it forward and put up my own pieces in the circular fashion system as well!"