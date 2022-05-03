’I try to reduce my carbon footprint as much as possible’: Bhumi Pednekar
Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is a climate change advocate who spearheads the hugely lauded social media initiative Climate Warrior that aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature
Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is a climate change advocate who spearheads the hugely lauded social media initiative Climate Warrior that aims at raising awareness towards protecting nature. She has always been an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause for life. Through Climate Warrior, she is constantly aiming to mobilise the citizens of India to actively participate in protecting the environment. Bhumi says she has been reducing her carbon footprint over the years and urges everyone to be mindful of this.
Bhumi, who has shown through visual proof that she doesn’t use single use plastic in her daily life, uses re-usable utensils and also roots for sustainable fashion choices to reduce, reuse and recycle, says, “We all have to make many conscious and responsible choices. It is about making climate-positive and environment-positive choices at every step of the way from here on for all of us. We are in a crisis, and that we have reached a tipping point. We have seen so many climate related disasters in the last few years, from areas in South Africa submerged, the pandemic experience, drought and famine.”
She adds, “Climate change is the reason this is happening and we just can’t be ignoring the signs. We all have the power to make a difference. I try and make small shifts in the way I lead my life every single day and I hope that everyone who has been following my journey, can feel that it’s not that hard. We have to protect our planet and we have a responsibility towards our next generations.”
She further adds, “I live a good life, but I try to reduce my carbon footprint as much as possible. I wish we all consciously do the same. Today, we have better alternatives to ensure that we are all making an impact.”
Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of more unannounced projects.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines