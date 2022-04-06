Want to do a full power action film!: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi said, “I definitely want to do a full power action film. I have never done that. I want to see myself do that like some Matrix, some Lara Croft happening with Bhumi. It’s exciting for me and I definitely want to explore this in the near future. I feel I will have a lot of fun while doing this. So, I am actually searching for it and hopefully I will find something.”

She added, “The film world is my oyster and I feel there is so much more to explore. I feel so fortunate that I get such varied parts. 2022 is going to be a year full of characters which are on the opposite ends of the spectrum.”

Bhumi has already established herself as an actor par excellence, having pulled off incredible roles in projects like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet : Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bala, Lust Stories, Badhaai Do (in which she played an openly lesbian girl), among many others. When asked where she sees herself in 20 years and Bhumi said, “I honestly don't have an answer to it. I mean I definitely would be a climate activist. I definitely see myself acting. But is this the only thing I would be doing? Definitely not!”