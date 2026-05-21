Bihar scorches under severe heatwave as IMD issues red alert; train services hit

Bihar continued to reel under an intense heatwave on Thursday, with blistering temperatures and hot winds disrupting daily life across the state, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Red Alert’ for five districts in southwestern Bihar.

The IMD warned that heatwave conditions in Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, and Aurangabad could turn “extremely dangerous and life-threatening”, with temperatures in several areas expected to touch or cross 43 degrees Celsius.

Scorching westerly winds and extreme daytime heat have forced residents indoors, leaving roads, markets, and public spaces largely deserted during afternoon hours.

Health experts have advised people to avoid going outdoors between 12 pm and 4 pm, when the risk of heatstroke and dehydration remains highest. Doctors have urged residents to stay hydrated by consuming water, ORS, lemon water, and other fluids regularly.