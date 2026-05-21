Bihar scorches under severe heatwave as IMD issues red alert; train services hit
Scorching winds and extreme heat force residents indoors, leaving roads and markets largely deserted during afternoon hours
Bihar continued to reel under an intense heatwave on Thursday, with blistering temperatures and hot winds disrupting daily life across the state, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Red Alert’ for five districts in southwestern Bihar.
The IMD warned that heatwave conditions in Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, and Aurangabad could turn “extremely dangerous and life-threatening”, with temperatures in several areas expected to touch or cross 43 degrees Celsius.
Scorching westerly winds and extreme daytime heat have forced residents indoors, leaving roads, markets, and public spaces largely deserted during afternoon hours.
Health experts have advised people to avoid going outdoors between 12 pm and 4 pm, when the risk of heatstroke and dehydration remains highest. Doctors have urged residents to stay hydrated by consuming water, ORS, lemon water, and other fluids regularly.
While the weather department has forecast slight relief for Patna through partial cloud cover and light drizzle in isolated areas, humid conditions driven by easterly winds are expected to keep discomfort levels high. The maximum temperature in the capital is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.
The extreme weather has also severely impacted railway operations across Bihar, with several major trains running behind schedule due to heat-related disruptions.
Among the affected trains are the Magadh Express, Garib Rath Express, Patliputra Express, Vikramshila Express, Brahmaputra Mail, and Poorva Express, many of which have reportedly been delayed by one to three hours.
The worst affected was the Shramjeevi Express, which reached Patna Junction nearly three hours late on Wednesday.
Passengers, including elderly travellers, women, and children, were forced to wait for long hours at railway stations, while delays also disrupted connecting journeys and onward travel plans.
Railway officials attributed the disruptions to soaring temperatures, operational pressure, and the impact of extreme heat on railway tracks.
However, passengers complained that such delays recur every summer without any lasting corrective measures.
The prolonged heatwave is now affecting not only public health and road movement but also railway connectivity, adding to the hardships faced by residents across Bihar.
With IANS inputs
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