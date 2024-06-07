Bihar's Nagi and Nakti bird sanctuaries now on Ramsar list of wetlands

India has added two bird sanctuaries from Bihar — Nagi and Nakti — to the list of ‘Ramsar sites’, taking the tally to 82, according to a top official.

The newest 'Wetlands of International Importance' are both manmade reservoirs situated in the Jhajha forest range of Jamui district, Bihar. They were added to the Ramsar list as part of the World Environment Day‌ observations on 5 June.

The two catchments feature dry deciduous forests surrounded by hills.

'On World Environment Day‌, Nagi & Nakti bird sanctuaries in Jamui district of Bihar have been declared as Wetlands of International importance — Ramsar Sites. This will help in our bird conservation efforts,' Bandana Preyashi, the secretary of the department of environment, forest and climate change (DEFCC) of Bihar, said in a post on X.