No blue skies, too few Neelkanths—another canary in India’s coal mine?

I was perhaps in the 4th standard. We were on the school ground playing. The break ended—the bell had already rung—but I didn’t move. I had noticed a bird in the sky. It wasn’t moving either, it was still—suspended in the air.

All of a sudden, it fell, like a stone—and within a split second, hit the ground.

I was shocked! I thought it was injured, perhaps even dead—and I ran towards it.

But just as I was getting close, it suddenly took off. It seemed to struggle a bit… but off it flew. Shaking off my surprise, I realized I was the only one left on the playground. I was not sure how much time had passed, but for sure I was late. I ran back to class.

The memory remained with me, though.

It was only a few years later, when I started birdwatching in earnest, that I was able to identify the bird as the black-winged kite—a stunning small bird of prey, about the size of a crow, with red eyes and overall grey-white body, with black on its wings.