Punjab: 40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds arrive at Harike wetland

Around 40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds are estimated to have arrived at Punjab's Harike wetland so far.

The arrival of avian guests was late this season because of the delay in the onset of the winter season.

The Harike wetland, which is north India's largest wetland, spreads over 86 sq km across the Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Kapurthala districts of Punjab, at the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers.

It serves as a habitat to rare species of migratory water birds during the winter season.

Migratory birds of around 90 species from different countries, including Siberia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia and other parts of the world, arrive at the Harike wetland every year after water bodies get frozen in their native regions in winter.

Winged birds which arrive at the Harike wetland stay till March and April.

"Around 40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds are estimated to have arrived at Harike (this winter)," said Gitanjali Kanwar, coordinator, World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) India.

The exact number of the arrival of migratory birds will be known after the census exercise of water birds is conducted this month, she further said.