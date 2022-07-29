Five more wetlands get Ramsar recognition but India's wetlands are still in trouble

After including two wetlands earlier this year under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Protection, India has recently added five more wetlands of international importance to the list– Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve, Pichavaram Mangroves and Karikili Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, Pala Wetlands in Mizoram and Sakhya Sagar in Madhya Pradesh- taking the total number to 54. However, India's wetlands are still in trouble.

Wetlands are ecologically sensitive, adaptive and amongst the most productive ecosystems on earth. They play a critical role in water purification, climate moderation, biodiversity conservation, and flood regulation.

Globally, the area extent of wetland ecosystems ranges from 917-1275 million hectares with an estimated economic value of about US$15 trillion a year as per assessments made in 2014.

As per estimates, India has got more than 2 lakh wetlands, covering an area of 15.3 million hectares and 4.7% of the total geographic area of the country. Out of this, area under inland wetlands accounts for 69%, coastal wetlands 27%, and other wetlands 4%.