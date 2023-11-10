Brazil records five-year low in Amazon deforestation

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has fallen to a five-year low, officials said on Thursday, 11 November.

In the 12 months through July, 9,001 square kilometers (3,475.31 square miles) of Amazon jungle was destroyed, according to Brazilian space research agency INPE.

This is the smallest area cleared since 2018 and represents a 22.3% decrease from 2022.

"It's an impressive result and seals Brazil's return to the climate agenda," said Marcio Astrini, head of advocacy group Climate Observatory.

The announcement comes after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised to rein in the level of deforestation under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.