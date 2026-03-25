CAG flags 'systemic failures' within Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged serious deficiencies in the functioning of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) between 2017 and 2022, stating that several industries operated without mandatory consents and discharged untreated effluents into water bodies.

The ‘Subject Specific Compliance Audit’ on the role of MPCB in preventing water pollution, covering 2017-18 to 2021-22, found that despite clear legal provisions, multiple industries were functioning without obtaining consent to establish and operate.

The report, tabled before the Maharashtra legislative Assembly, said MPCB — which has the authority to order closure of units violating environmental norms — showed weak enforcement of regulations.

The audit, conducted between June and November 2022, included joint physical verification of 158 industries. It found that monitoring was severely constrained due to shortage of manpower, resulting in fewer inspections than required.

During physical verification, auditors observed polluted effluents and untreated sewage being discharged into water bodies. Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) were found to be non-functional in several cases, while Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) were not installed.

The CAG also pointed to irregularities in the assessment and collection of consent fees, noting that these were not consistently calculated based on industries’ balance sheets and Ready Reckoner (RR) rates, leading to short charging.

In cases of non-compliance, MPCB failed to obtain or verify bank guarantees and did not initiate forfeiture where required, the audit found.