Why are CAG warnings falling on deaf ears?

Awas Yojana fakes

The housing sector has an equally grim story. Despite claims of great progress, a recent CAG audit of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Uttar Pradesh unearthed massive implementation gaps. Tens of thousands of houses claimed as ‘complete’ were found to be of poor quality or missing essential toilets, electricity and water. It also detected cyber fraud, where `86.20 lakh, intended for 159 beneficiaries, was diverted to unauthorised bank accounts.

In Chhattisgarh, housing benefits were handed to those earning above the income ceiling, while over `230 crore remained blocked due to geo-tagging and social audit issues. Significant funds were simply stuck and beneficiaries remained unpaid due to delays in fund transfers, inadequate beneficiary verification and unresolved payout issues.

Fatal failures

That CAG audit findings are not getting the attention they deserve is clear from the water contamination deaths in Indore which has been winning awards for being India’s cleanest city. A CAG audit in 2019, covering the period between 2013 and 2018, had warned that nearly 900,000 people were being supplied contaminated water. Remember, the audit covered a period from 2013 to 2018 and the vulnerability to raw sewage seeping into drinking water had been highlighted! This is by no means an exception. In 2024, a CAG report pointed out how urban local bodies had consistently failed to implement mandatory water quality testing and pipeline maintenance protocols. Activists have labelled this ‘criminal negligence’. And yet, in January 2026, over a dozen people lost their lives and hundreds of others fell ill after drinking water contaminated with sewage.

Parallel horrors have emerged in Delhi, our capital city. A Delhi Jal Board report tabled this month reports that 55 per cent of groundwater is unfit for consumption, posing serious health risks; moreover, carcinogenic poly electrolytes continue to be used at water treatment plants, despite explicit bans.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is similarly plagued by fraud and misreporting. While funds flow into JMM, the water pipelines are often missing or remain dry after installation. A policy circle report documents over 17,000 complaints involving procurement lapses and has recorded price deviations of up to 30 per cent in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the blacklisting of several contractors and action against 2,300 officials.

Healthcare travails

Nowhere is the crisis of accountability more visible than in healthcare. The CAG’s 2023 performance audit of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) had already made headlines when it exposed 749,000 ‘ghost’ beneficiaries registered under a single fake mobile number (9999999999). By January 2024, the rot had spread to what investigators call a ‘murder for money’ racket. In Gujarat, a doctor was arrested for performing unnecessary heart surgeries on villagers solely to siphon off PMJAY funds. Over 1,000 hospitals have since been de-empanelled and `231 crore in penalties levied. At the same time, private hospitals are increasingly refusing to offer ‘free’ treatment, frustrated with losses resulting from unpaid reimburse ment. Every other day, viral media posts have exposed the hollowness of the healthcare promise, even while large sums are earmarked for the scheme.

Normalising failure

That CAG findings provoke little public reaction shows that we have normalised corruption and failure, or worse, that citizens are barely aware that vast sums allocated for poverty reduction in every Union Budget are simply not delivering results. Digital India was meant to remove intermediaries; instead, it has often replaced them with opacity, automated fraud and ghost beneficiaries. Those who attempted to expose scholarship scams have paid with their lives. Even the connection between large public infrastructure projects and election funding—outside the CAG’s remit— has come to be accepted without serious scrutiny of shoddy execution, planning failures or outright collapse.

CAG fulfils its constitutional role by documenting these failures; but its reports increasingly resemble post-mortems on programmes already buried by the time Parliament sees them. When the media does not carry these findings forward, citizens lack the information needed to demand accountability, prosecution or structural reform. In the absence of such pressure, governance is being driven more by propaganda than by the delivery of a better quality of life.

Sucheta Dalal is a renowned business journalist. She is managing editor of moneylife.in, where this piece was first published