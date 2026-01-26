New CAG reports flag massive govt failures. Where's the outcry?

What explains the deafening silence of the media and the complete absence of public protests in response to a series of damning CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports tabled in Parliament last month? In a scathing social media post, Moneylife India’s managing editor Sucheta Dalal asks what changed since 2012–13, when CAG reports on 'presumptive' losses from 2G and coal block allocations triggered nationwide protests and contributed to the defeat of the UPA government.

Since then, the Modi government has claimed to have transferred Rs 34 lakh crore directly to beneficiaries under ‘Digital India’. These digital transfers, it asserts, eliminated middlemen and saved over Rs 2.7 lakh crore in administrative costs. It has also repeatedly claimed to have eliminated corruption in welfare delivery — a far cry, BJP leaders note, from Rajiv Gandhi’s 1985 lament that only 15 paise of every rupee spent on welfare schemes actually reached the intended beneficiary.

Since 2014, however, the Modi government has effectively defanged the office of the CAG, a constitutionally independent authority. By appointing retiring bureaucrats close to the government at the helm of the auditing body, it has ensured that audit reports seldom embarrass the administration. The reports are rarely discussed in Parliament, and even if the Public Accounts Committee raises red flags in closed sittings, little reaches the public domain.

Even so, as Dalal notes in her video blog and accompanying text, the CAG reports presented to Parliament over the past six weeks have been especially damning. They indicate that the architecture of ‘Digital India’ suffers from serious structural flaws and has, in many cases, facilitated fraud.

Far from transforming welfare delivery, the reports suggest that little has changed since 2012–13: ghost beneficiaries continue to thrive, and the digital system allows non-existent phone numbers and individuals at fake addresses to receive benefits in place of the genuinely deserving.