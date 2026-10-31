CPCB orders closure of Delhi-NCR industries without pollution control devices

The CPCB has directed Delhi-NCR pollution boards to issue closure notices to industries failing to install or retrofit APCDs

Defaulting units have five days to submit work orders or valid exemption certificates, failing which they face closure

Authorities have been instructed to enforce closures, revoke operating consents, disconnect power and submit weekly action-taken reports

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed pollution control authorities across Delhi-NCR to immediately issue show-cause notices for closure to industrial units that have failed to place work orders for installing or retrofitting Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs) to meet the revised particulate matter emission limit of 50 mg/Nm³.

In a direction issued on Friday under Section 18(1)(b) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, the CPCB asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to initiate immediate action against defaulting industries.

The move follows the implementation of the revised emission standard of 50 mg/Nm³ from 1 October 2026. The limit is mandatory for industries covered under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Direction No. 98, as amended.

Under the latest CPCB directions, pollution control authorities must issue show-cause notices to industrial units covered under Clause 21(i) of CAQM Direction No. 98 that have neither placed work orders for installing new APCDs or retrofitting existing ones nor obtained adequacy assessment reports or exemption certificates from designated agencies, institutes or empanelled original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The authorities have also been instructed to issue closure orders if the defaulting units fail to provide satisfactory evidence of work orders or valid exemption or adequacy assessment reports within five days.