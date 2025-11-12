Centre issues fresh advisory as SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana over pollution crisis

As air quality in Delhi-NCR once again plunged to 'severe' levels, the Union government on Wednesday issued an urgent health advisory to all states and Union Territories to prepare for a surge in pollution-related illnesses — hours after the Supreme Court rebuked Punjab and Haryana over their failure to control stubble burning, a key cause of the region’s toxic haze.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, along with Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria, directed both states to submit reports on the steps taken to curb residue burning, setting 17 November for the next hearing. “Let Punjab and Haryana governments respond on steps taken to control stubble burning,” the CJI said, noting that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in parts of Delhi had crossed 450, a level classified as 'severe plus'.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan urged the Bench to immediately invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — the toughest anti-pollution measures that ban construction, halt truck entry and curb industrial emissions. “Drilling and excavation work is happening outside a court building even now,” he observed. The CJI assured that action would be taken against construction activity in violation of restrictions.

The GRAP, a tiered emergency plan, escalates interventions as pollution worsens, ranging from dust control to traffic curbs and shutdown of non-essential industrial units.

Amicus curiae Aprajita Singh told the court that satellite images from NASA clearly showed extensive stubble burning across the northern plains. “The apex court’s orders are being flouted with impunity,” she said, adding that field fires in Punjab and Haryana were directly worsening Delhi’s air.