Clean, healthy & sustainable environment is a universal human right now

The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution declaring access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, a universal human right. The resolution is being hailed as historic and a milestone step for global struggle for environmental protection.

The recognition of the right, by 161 countries that voted in favour of the resolution, to a healthy environment by UN bodies, although not legally binding, is expected to be a catalyst for action and to empower ordinary people to hold their governments accountable.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said that the landmark resolution demonstrates that the Member States can come together in the collective fight against the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. “The resolution will help reduce environmental injustice, close protection gaps and empower people,” he said. He also said that the decision will also help States accelerate the implementation of their environmental and human rights obligations and commitments.

In a statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet also hailed the Assembly’s decision. “Today is a historic moment, but simply affirming our right to a healthy environment is not enough. We will all suffer much worse effects from environmental crises, if we do not work together to collectively avert them now,” she said. Ms. Bachelet explained that environmental action based on human rights obligations provides vital guardrails for economic policies and business models.

The text, originally presented by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland last June, and now co-sponsored by over 100 countries, highlights that the right to a healthy environment is related to existing international law and affirms that its promotion requires the full implementation of multilateral environmental agreements. It also recognises the impact of climate change, the unsustainable management and use of natural resources, pollution, the unsound management of chemicals and waste, and the resulting loss in biodiversity interfere with the enjoyment of this right.