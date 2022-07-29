Climate change and global warming behind an increase in lightning incidents and more deaths

On Tuesday, four members of a family, while working on the farm in the north Indian city of Kaushambi, took shelter under a tree when it started raining. Within minutes lightning struck, killing all four of them.

Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi, Hem Raj Meena said that the death was instantaneous. Three more villagers who were standing under another tree also died of lightning the same day.

These seven were among 49 people who died of lightning in the last three days in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh prompting the government to issue guidelines regarding what to do and what not to do during thunderstorms.

“Lightning is striking in a big way this year. People are dying more of lightning than rain-related incidents, though this is the time when people die of floods or other rain-related incidents,” government spokesman Shishir Singh said.

He said among the 49 people who have died of lightning, most were farmers working in their fields or cattle grazers.

In neighbouring Bihar, 20 people died of lightning in the last 48 hours, while 16 people died in Madhya Pradesh early this month.