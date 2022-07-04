4 killed, 7 injured in lightning strikes in UP

Four persons were killed and seven others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, a governmental official said.



According to reports, Sampat, 32, and his wife Bhula Devi, 30, died on Sunday evening after they were struck by lightning while sowing paddy in a field in Semra Nagrauli village.



Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), P.L. Maurya said that three other workers were injured in the incident.