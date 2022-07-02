Rajasthan weather: No let-up in downpour, lightning kills 2

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said that in the last 24 hours, heavy rain was recorded at some places in Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Banra, Kota, Churu, Hanumangarh and Bikaner districts and isolated places received very heavy rain.



He said that during this period, a maximum rainfall of 96 mm was recorded in Khetri, Jhunjhunu in east Rajasthan and 117 mm in Rajgarh, Churu in western Rajasthan.



The official said that during this period, 10 cm rainfall was recorded in Khetri of Jhunjhunu, 9 cm in Pawta of Jaipur, 9 cm in Jhunjhunu, 9 cm in Sikar, 8 cm in Alwar's Kotkasim, 7 cm in Baran, 7 cm in Chomu of Jaipur, 7 cm in Shahpura, 7 cm in Kota's Digod, and 6 cm rainfall was recorded at many other places.