Climate change made 2011-2020 decade wetter and warmer for India: WMO

Worsening climate change made the 2011–2020-decade wetter and warmer for India, according to a new report released by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) at the UN climate conference on Tuesday.

The Decadal State of the Climate 2011-2020 said the rate of climate change surged alarmingly during the period, which was the warmest decade on record. The decadal report provides a longer-term perspective and compliments the WMO’s annual State of the Global Climate reports.

The provisional annual report for 2023, released at COP28 last week, said 2023 is set to be the warmest year on record.

The WMO, a specialised agency of the United Nations that covers weather, climate and water resources, said it was a "wet decade" over northwest India, Pakistan, China and the southern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

The occurrence of extreme warm days in the 2011-2020 period was approximately twice the 1961-1990 average in parts of southeast Asia, most of Europe, southern Africa, Mexico and parts of eastern Australia.

Extreme cold has become less frequent with warming global temperatures: extreme cold days and nights in the 2011-2020 period were about 40 per cent below the 1961-1990 average, it said.

India had the worst single flooding episode in a monsoon season in June 2013, when heavy rains, mountain snowmelt and glacial lake outbursts leading to extreme flooding and landslides in Uttarakhand, killing more than 5,800 people, the report said.