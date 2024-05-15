Asia's extreme April heat worsened by climate change, says study

Extreme temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius that impacted billions of people across Asia in April were made hotter and more likely by human-caused climate change, according to rapid attribution analysis by an international team of leading climate scientists from the World Weather Attribution group.

The study highlights how heatwaves intensified by climate change are making life much tougher for people living in poverty across Asia and the 1.7 million displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

Asia was hit by severe heat waves this April. In South and Southeast Asia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam broke records for their hottest April day, and the Philippines experienced its hottest night ever.

In India, temperatures reached as high as 46 degrees.

The heat was also extreme in West Asia, with Palestine and Israel experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees.

Heat-related deaths were widely reported, with at least 28 in Bangladesh, five in India and three in Gaza during April, while surges in heat deaths have also been reported in Thailand and the Philippines in 2024.

These are only preliminary figures and because heat-related deaths are notoriously underreported, there were likely hundreds or possibly thousands of other heat-related deaths in Asia during April.