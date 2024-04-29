Andhra's Rayalseema region, parts of Odisha, West Bengal in grip of heat wave: IMD

Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha were in the grip of a sizzling heat wave on Sunday, 28 April, with Nandyal recording its maximum temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius which was 4.6 notches above the season's normal.

The mercury touched 45.3 degrees Celsius in Mangapet in Telangana and 45.2 degrees in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, while several parts of West Bengal and Bihar too were in the grip of a heat wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over Odisha since April 15 and over Gangetic West Bengal since 17 April, the IMD said.

In Odisha, Angul was the hottest city with a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees above normal, followed by Baripada at 44 degrees, which was 6.5 notches higher than normal.