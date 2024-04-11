Cloud engineering a painkiller, not solution against global warming: Study

Amid increased interest in cloud engineering, a new study on Thursday, 11 April, showed that the method, while effective in cooling the climate, can work only as a painkiller, not a solution.

Marine cloud engineering, also known as marine cloud brightening (MCB), works primarily by increasing the amount of cloud cover, accounting for 60-90 per cent of the cooling effect, explained researchers at the University of Birmingham in the UK.

"Our findings show that marine cloud brightening could be more effective as a climate intervention than climate models have suggested previously,” said the study's lead author Ying Chen from the University.

However, Ying noted that “MCB does not address the underlying causes of global warming from greenhouse gases produced by human activity”.